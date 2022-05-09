The end of the weekend saw the ultimate dominance of two teams over their opponent in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore completely outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 91 runs in the day's second game.

For Bangalore, Faf du Plessis (73 off 50), Glenn Maxwell (33 off 24), and Dinesh Karthik (30 off 8) made a significant contribution as the side posted 192 on board at the loss of three wickets. Former skipper and opener Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing as he got out on a golden duck once again.

In response, Hyderabad had the worst start as both their openers got out on duck. Rahul Tripathi's 58 off 37 was the only notable batting performance from Hyderabad. Wanindu Hasaranga picked five wickets as Hyderabad could only add 125 runs in 19.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Devon Conway (87 off 49) provided a flying start to CSK in the second game as they added 110 runs for the first wicket. Shivam Dube (32 off 19) and MS Dhoni (21 off 8) played blistering knocks towards the end to take the total beyond 200.

In response to Chennai's 208, Delhi suffered a massive batting collapse as none of their batters displayed impressive batting performance. Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20) and Shardul Thakur (24 off 19) were the only batters who could add a few runs on board. Moeen Ali picked three wickets in a game that CSK won by 91 runs.

Changes in the points table

Post-win, Bangalore had climbed up the ladder and secured the fourth position in the points table with 14 points in 12 games. They currently have a net run rate of -0.115. On the other hand, Hyderabad got to the sixth position with the sixth loss in eleven games. Meanwhile, CSK has been promoted to the eighth position after their fourth win in eleven games with a net run rate of +0.028. At the same time, Delhi Capitals are placed at the fifth position after their sixth loss in the tournament.

What did the captains say?

SRH vs RCB: Faf du Plessis seemed happy and delighted with that all-round performance from his team and specially mentioned Dinesh Karthik for his superb finishing skills. The skipper said that he was trying to get out so that Karthik could come in and treat everyone with his potential. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson confessed his side got outplayed in all the departments, and players need to buckle up if they want to qualify for the next round.

CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni admitted that it would have been great if his side could win the game like this earlier. "I am not a big fan of maths. Even in school, I wasn't good at it. Thinking of the NRR doesn't help. You want to enjoy the IPL," he concluded. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was disappointed with that loss and said that his side needs to win every game from here to qualify for playoffs, and they will be focusing on doing the same.

Today's matchup

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday (May 9). Both the teams have been out of contentions and will be looking to treat their fans with comprehensive wins.