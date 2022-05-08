Match Details

Date & Time: May 8, 3:30 PM IST and Local time

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other in the 54th match of IPL 2022, to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Last season, SRH finished at the bottom of the points table, while RCB reached the eliminator. So far in this season, SRH has won five and lost five, while RCB has won six and lost five

After both SRH and RCB had five wins in the first half of the season, both teams have been struggling so far in the second half. SRH has Abhishek Sharma at the top, along with Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in the middle playing useful knocks for the team. Their captain Kane Williamson massively under performed in the season. The bowling unit, as a whole, has been struggling to get wickets in the last three games. The top-order of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hasn't been consistent for RCB this season. Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik, who started the season with incredible performances, have under performed in the recent games. Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood have been RCB's top bowlers of the season.

Pitch Report

The game between RR & KKR at the Wankhede Stadium was much of a batting-friendly wicket and the target of 153 was chased down comfortably by the Kolkata Knight Riders side. However, this being a day game, the track might be a bit better to bat on and the bowlers will feel the heat. The skipper winning the toss will be looking to chase down despite the difficulties of fielding first.

Head to head: SRH and RCB have faced each other in 21 IPL matches, with SRH winning 12 and RCB winning 8. One game between the two teams ended in no result.

Here are the stats related to match:

0 – SRH has not won while batting first during this IPL season. All their five wins have come while chasing.

4 – Faf du Plessis needs to hit four more fours to reach 300 fours in the IPL.

1 – Virat Kohli needs to score one more run to become the first player to reach the milestone of 6500 runs in the IPL.

2 – Kane Williamson (148) needs two big hits to get to 150 sixes in T20 matches.

1 – SRH won only one out of eight IPL matches they have played at the Wankhede Stadium. The only win was against Mumbai Indians in 2018.

3 – Nicholas Pooran needs to hit three more fours to reach the milestone of 50 fours in the IPL.

1 – Dinesh Karthik needs to claim one more catch to reach 200 catches in T20 cricket. He will become the second Indian cricketer after MS Dhoni to achieve this milestone.

3 – Josh Hazlewood needs three more wickets to reach 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.