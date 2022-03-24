The 15th edition of Indian Premier League is all set to kick with defending champions Chennai Super Kings crossing swords with runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Apart from, Wankede Stadium, BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne in Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune

As per new guidelines, all the 70-games will be played across four venues in Maharashtra, providing unquestionable help to Mumbai Indians who will enjoy playing at home. While, CSK sensed the gravity of the situation quite early and shifted their camp to Surat where pitches were built by soil from Mumbai, other franchise might see struggling to Maharashtra pitches.

The four venues which are picked to host IPL matches have their own rich history, controversies associated with it, and moments to cherish as well. Lets take a look back at origin, history and some of the most memorable moments of one of four venues, Wankhede Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about Wankhede Stadium

India's most iconic stadium was born out of a tussle between the Cricket Club of India, which owns Brabourne Stadium, and the Bombay Cricket Association (now MCA) over the allocation of tickets for cricket matches.

At the initiative of S.K. Wankhede, then secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association, BCA built the new stadium in South Bombay near the Churchgate station. It was built in approx. 13-months and opened in time for the final Test between India and the West Indies in 1975. The architect of the stadium was Shashi Prabhu.

Since then, Wankhede Stadium has taken over the stature of the main cricketing venue in the city. Wankhede Stadium was named after the Association's President Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede in 1974.

The capacity of the Stadium:

33,108

Stands at Wankhede Stadium:

Sunil Gavaskar Stand, North Stand, Vijay Merchant Stand, Sachin Tendulkar Stand

MCA Stand, Vitthal Divecha Stand, Garware Stand and Grand Stand

Archives:

Ravi Shastri's six sixes in an over off Baroda's Tilak Raj in Ranji Trophy, en route to the fastest double-hundred in first-class cricket, were recorded on this ground in 1984–85. His unbeaten 200 in 113 minutes off 123 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes at this ground is the fastest double century in first-class cricket.

Stadium also hosted master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's last international match in 2013.

The highest score by an Indian at the Wankhede Stadium is Virat Kohli's 235 against England in 2016–17.

The most celebrated game at Wankhede Stadium:

2011 Cricket World Cup

India vs Sri Lanka: India won the match by 6-wickets

Wankhede Stadium and IPL:

Although Wankhede Stadium has been the host of IPL's most successful franchise, the venue has got to host only one IPL final. The event happened in 2018, and the clash for ultimate glory was between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match brought the best out of Shane Watson, who scored unbeaten 117 in just 57 balls to ensure victory for the Chennai franchise. Earlier, SRH posted 178/6 in 20-overs on the back of Kane Williamson's 47 off 36.

IPL's record at Wankhede Stadium:

Highest total:

253/1 by RCB vs Mumbai Indians

Lowest Total:

67 all out by KKR vs MI

Most IPL runs:

Rohit Sharma (1733)

Most IPL wickets:

Lasith Malinga (68)

Highest Individual Score:

A.B. de Villiers (133)

Best bowling:

Harbhajan Singh (5/18)