Match Details

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: May 8, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in their next encounter at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The return of MS Dhoni as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings could not change the fortunes much and they are out of the race for the playoffs after the loss in the previous game. However, they will still be looking to end up high in the points table which will be a confidence booster for them going into the next edition.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals produced a sublime performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game and managed to pull off a win despite big guns like Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel suffering niggles. The return of Anrich Nortje will also be an addition as he has some serious pace in the armoury and he is likely to hold on to his place. It will be interesting to see if Shaw and Patel are fit for the game as they will then come in straightaway into the playing XI.

Pitch Report

The previous game at the venue was a low-scoring affair and Gujarat Titans were thrashed completely by the Punjab Kings. It might not be the case this time around with the pitch getting better to bat on after some time and the skipper who wins the toss is likely to bowl first again.

Head to head: CSK and DC have faced each other in 26 IPL matches, with CSK winning 16 of them and DC winning 10.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Axar Patel needs one more wicket to reach 100 wickets in the IPL. He will become the second left-arm spinner to the milestone, with the first being Ravindra Jadeja.

1 – Axar Patel needs to take one more catch to reach 50 catches in the IPL.

2 – MS Dhoni needs to take two more catches to become the first-ever player to take 200 catches in T20 cricket as a wicketkeeper.

5 – CSK have won five out of their last six IPL matches at DY Patil Stadium. Their only loss was against SRH this season.

6 – MS Dhoni needs to hit 6 sixes to become the first player to hit 200 sixes for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

8 – Delhi Capitals had alternating wins and losses in their last eight IPL matches. Their opponents CSK also have alternating wins and losses in their last seven games.

Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje