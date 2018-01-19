Sports News
ISL: Austrian footballer Marko Stankovic joins FC Pune City
U-19 World Cup: India storm into Super League quarter-finals after decimating Zimbabwe
Rohit Sharma resembles this veteran Pakistan cricketer, feels Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar says South Africa defeat is 'best thing' for India; here's why
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans will love 'Thala' MS Dhoni's latest comments on IPL 2018
Journalism student reveals she murdered boxer Jitendra Mann
Play
The World Cup-winning Indian captain has not led a cricket team since January 10, 2017. However, he will lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of IPL.
Jan 19, 2018
MS Dhoni talks about his comeback as captain
After Test series loss in South Africa, India coach Ravi Shastri says 'Don't laugh like us'
Play
Chelsea fans give their opinion on the brilliant reports of Peter Crouch turning out to be a sensational transfer target...
Jan 19, 2018
Chelsea transfer ban? Even CFC fans hope FIFA punishes football club
Pakistani fans praise 'true gentleman' Shikhar Dhawan
MS Dhoni reveals Chennai Super Kings' plans for IPL 2018 auction in Bengaluru
AB de Villiers praises 'fighters' India, says Virat Kohli-led team has 'surprised' South Africa
BCCI to blame for Virat Kohli-led India's Test series debacle in South Africa?
Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer enters Round 3, Genie Bouchard knocked out
