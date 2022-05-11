Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League after defeating Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday evening. Rashid Khan picked four wickets in the game, while Yash Dayal and Sai Kishore clinched two wickets each.

Earlier, Shubman Gill played a gritty knock to add valuable runs on board while wickets kept falling at the other end. Gujarat opener remained unbeaten at 63 off 49 deliveries to post a competitive total on board. Meanwhile, Wirddhiman Saha (5 off 11), Mathew Wade (10 off 7), Hardik Pandya (11 off 13), David Miller (26 off 24) and Rahul Tewatia (22 off 16) also made valuable contributions to the game.

Although Gill was the highest run-getter for his side, he was brutally trolled for his slow run-scoring pace and not playing his usual game. The opener finished the game with a strike rate of 128.57 and held the fort from one side. As Gujarat ended up winning the side, Gill responded to critics after cricket fans trolled him on Twitter for playing slow innings.

He re-shared the post with an emoji of a tortoise and a hare, referring to the famous animal race where the tortoise beats the hare despite having a relatively slower pace. Gill also won the Player of the Match award for his valuable knock in the game and for ensuring bowlers have a competitive total on board to defend.

Post-match, Gill said, "I didn't expect the ball to seam as much at the start. It was nipping around, and then I expected the spinners to get some turn. I think they didn't bowl up much." The opener also confessed that if Krunal Pandya had bowled for Lucknow, it could have become more difficult for the GT batters to survive.