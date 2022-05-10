Match Details:

Date & Time: 10th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other in the 57th match of IPL 2022, to be played at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. At the moment, LSG and GT are in the top two positions in the points table, with both teams winning eight and losing three matches. Both teams have played two matches in Pune this season and have won both.

Meanwhile, LSG have won their last four matches, and each of them while batting first. The team has an incredible opening pair in Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, with Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis playing crucial knocks in the middle.

The opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill finally found some form in the last match, with both scoring their fifties. On the other hand, skipper Hardik Pandya has been inconsistent in the second half, after beginning the season in a stellar fashion. Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan have been their best bowlers while Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, and Avesh Khan have been brilliant with the ball for LSG.

Pitch Report:

Both LSG and GT have played 2 matches each at this venue and have won them. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, LSG's batters had a great outing as they managed to pile up over 170 runs. In the second innings, the bowlers didn't allow KKR batters to settle in and helped the team win by a huge margin of 75 runs. The pitch is expected to behave in a similar manner and batting first might be a good choice here. Spinners might play a key role in this match.

Head to Head: LSG and GT have faced each other once earlier in the ongoing edition, with GT winning the match.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – The team which wins this game clash will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022.

1 – Quinton de Kock is one half-century away from overtaking Kamran Akmal (48) to own the record of most fifty-plus scores by a wicketkeeper in T20 cricket.

4 – Hardik Pandya (46) needs four scalps to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

1 – Krunal Pandya needs to hit one more six to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

3 – Jason Holder needs three more wickets to reach 50 wickets in the IPL. He will become the fifth West Indian bowler to 50 IPL wickets after Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.

5 – Marcus Stoinis needs five more sixes to reach fifty sixes in the IPL.

6 – Quinton de Kock needs six more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL. He will become the fourth South African cricketer to reach the milestone, after AB de Villiers, David Miller and Faf du Plessis.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami