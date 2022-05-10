Reigning T20 World Champion Australia will visit India for a 3-match T20 series in September 2022. Reports from credible media houses have confirmed the report and stated that several white-ball series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England will be played on either side of three T20s in India in September. The bilateral series will be seen as the preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled later this year in Australia.

After thrashing Pakistan in Pakistan in three-Test and one-off T20I, the Kangaroos would look to continue their momentum against another South Asian giant when they take on India in India. Cricket Australia revealed a jam-packed schedule for the team starting from the Sri Lanka tour in June, stretching until July.

Both the countries will play Three T20I, 3- ODIs and two Test matches. Australia will then take on Zimbabwe and New Zealand at home for three-ODIs with each. The month of September will see T20 Champion touring India for three-match T20Is, followed by hosting West Indies and England for six T20Is, before hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking of India, post-IPL, India will host South Africa for five-match T20 series from June 9 to 19, followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is.

Men-in-Blue will then tour England for the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, last year. Rohit Sharma-led side is then scheduled to play a white-ball series including three T20s and as many ODIs against England. In the month of August, Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place.

The five-nation tournament will be played in the T20 format in order to help sides gear up for the T20 WC. After the T20 WC in October-November, India will host Bangladesh in the month of December. Overall, the year 2022 will be full of T20 cricket as fans will get to see Team India take on South Africa, Ireland and England in the shortest format of the game, followed by a T20 Asia Cup and then the T20 World cup.