Match Details

Date & Time: May 9, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Indians are all set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in a mouth-watering contest at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both teams haven't had the best of runs in the tournament so far and KKR is on the verge of joining MI as the team to have lost the chances of making it to the playoffs of IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians have managed to win their last two games despite a disastrous start and they will certainly look to finish the tournament on a high.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders started off the tournament brightly, but since then, it has been a downward spiral for them with six losses in the last seven games. With just four wins in 11 games, KKR does not have much time to reassess their plans and they will need to bring their A-game out soon. Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith's combination at the top is not working and they are likely to bring in Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings to provide stability.

Pitch Report

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been kind to the batters and the bowlers. Despite having some assistance from the pitch bowlers have found it tough to defend on the wicket. Hence, the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first again with the results so far.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other in 30 IPL matches, where MI have won 22 and KKR only eight.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Rohit Sharma needs just one run to become the highest run-scorer against KKR in the IPL.

1 – Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Mumbai Indians in Mumbai only once in the IPL, at Wankhede Stadium, back in 2012.

2 – Shreyas Iyer needs two fours to reach 400 fours in T20 cricket.

4 – Shreyas Iyer needs to hit four more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

12 – Rohit Sharma needs only 12 more runs to become the player with most runs against an opposition in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 1029 runs against CSK.

20 – Total players used by KKR in this IPL season, the highest of any team.

160.28 – Tim David's strike-rate in T20 cricket, among all players who scored 2000+ runs in the format, is second to only Andre Russell.

Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi/Umesh Yadav