Vijay Yadav, a former India wicketkeeper who played one Test and 19 One-Day Internationals, has kidney failure and is in severe need of financial assistance. While cricket writers have raised awareness of Yadav's suffering on social media, it has also been stated that he has gotten support since the news broke. Many journalists highlighted his plight on the micro-blogging site, Twitter after which he received the support.

Former India wicketkeeper in desperate need of financial help for treatment of kidney failure. Has been on dialysis and suffered two heartattacks. He was the one to suggest that Sachin Tendulkar should bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal. pic.twitter.com/AlPY3cv7qf — Vijay Lokapally ?? (@vijaylokapally) May 7, 2022

Former cricketers have reportedly stepped in to assist. The Haryana Cricket Association has also been assisting the former player, and some media have speculated that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) may possibly intervene.

Yadav, 55, was a reliable wicketkeeper and a capable lower-order batsman who enjoyed a high strike rate. In March 1993, he made his only Test appearance against Zimbabwe in Delhi. In Zimbabwe's first innings, Yadav was credited with two stumpings, one of which was the great Andy Flower, who had made 115 runs. In the second inning, he also had a catch. He hit a quickfire 30 off 25 balls with the bat in an Indian innings dominated by Vinod Kambli's 227 off 301 balls.

Very happy to inform help is pouring in for Vijay Yadav. So many cricketers have called up to contribute. @BCCI too is coming to help him. Spoke to Vijay a while ago. He was chirpy as always. Brave man he is. He thanks all the well-wishers ? pic.twitter.com/CoLODrfyTu — Vijay Lokapally ?? (@vijaylokapally) May 8, 2022

Yadav also played 19 ODIs, scoring 118 runs and accounting for 19 dismissals (12 catches and seven stumpings). He made his ODI debut against South Africa in Bloemfontein in December 1992 and his last appearance came against the West Indies in Kolkata in November 1994. He played 89 first-class matches between 1987 and 1999, scoring 3988 runs with the highest score of 201. He took 237 catches and affected 46 stumpings.