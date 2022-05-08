200 terrorists waiting at borders to enter J and K Close
Vijay Yadav, a former India wicketkeeper who played one Test and 19 One-Day Internationals, has kidney failure and is in severe need of financial assistance. While cricket writers have raised awareness of Yadav's suffering on social media, it has also been stated that he has gotten support since the news broke. Many journalists highlighted his plight on the micro-blogging site, Twitter after which he received the support.

Former cricketers have reportedly stepped in to assist. The Haryana Cricket Association has also been assisting the former player, and some media have speculated that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) may possibly intervene.

Vijay Yadav, former Cricketer
Vijay Yadav, former Cricketer

Yadav, 55, was a reliable wicketkeeper and a capable lower-order batsman who enjoyed a high strike rate. In March 1993, he made his only Test appearance against Zimbabwe in Delhi. In Zimbabwe's first innings, Yadav was credited with two stumpings, one of which was the great Andy Flower, who had made 115 runs. In the second inning, he also had a catch. He hit a quickfire 30 off 25 balls with the bat in an Indian innings dominated by Vinod Kambli's 227 off 301 balls.

Yadav also played 19 ODIs, scoring 118 runs and accounting for 19 dismissals (12 catches and seven stumpings). He made his ODI debut against South Africa in Bloemfontein in December 1992 and his last appearance came against the West Indies in Kolkata in November 1994. He played 89 first-class matches between 1987 and 1999, scoring 3988 runs with the highest score of 201. He took 237 catches and affected 46 stumpings.