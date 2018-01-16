Sports News
2nd Test: AB de Villiers rescues South Africa after Virat Kohli's ton in Centurion
Rafael Nadal sends warning to chasing pack with dominant R1 win at Australian Open 2018
Virat Kohli does a Sachin Tendulkar to help Hardik Pandya in Centurion Test; here's how
Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni, matches Sachin Tendulkar with ton in Centurion Test
Venus Williams crashes out of Australian Open 2018 after first-round loss to Belinda Bencic
Rohit Sharma may not play Test cricket ever again if he fails once more, says South Africa legend
Ishant Sharma fires warning at South Africa: 'Hardik Pandya can take game away from opposition'
Australian Open 2018: Tennis live streaming, TV listings and draw previews
PBL 3: Carolina Marin's Hyderabad Hunters crowned champions after win over Bengaluru Blasters
2nd Test: Virat Kohli stands tall but South Africa end Day 2 on top
Premier Badminton League final live stream: Watch Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Blasters on TV, online
U-19 World Cup 2018: Prithvi Shaw, Kamlesh Nagarkoti shine as India crush Australia in opener
Vinesh Phogat stars as UP Dangal clinch second win in Pro Wrestling League
Top Indian players, including Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, have listed themselves at base price of Rs 2 crore. Check out the full list here.
Jan 14, 2018
IPL 2018 auction: Full list of players with top base prices revealed
