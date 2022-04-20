As the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is progressing in full swing, Delhi Capitals has faced an unexpected blow, as Australian all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, along with four other staff members have tested positive for Covid infection.

According to reports, Mitchell Marsh is hospitalized, as he is symptomatic. The remaining people who are infected are asymptomatic and are currently in isolation.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition. All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly," said Delhi Capitals in a statement.

Marsh to miss two crucial games

Mitchell Marsh will be compelled to take a rest for the next seven days, which means, the Australian player will miss two crucial matches; against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday and Saturday's clash with the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL venue changes

Meanwhile, due to the Covid outbreak in the Delhi dressing room, their match against Punjab Kings has been shifted from the MCA stadium in Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ajay Jadeja claimed that the ongoing Covid crisis will not affect the team in any manner, and he ensured that the team will literally explode in the coming matches.

"Over the last couple of days, the players must not have thought about their game. All the talk would have been regarding the medical aspect and whether they would be able to play or not. I have a feeling that if they get a chance to play, they will just explode," said Jadeja.

He also made it clear that a captain has a very less role to play, as players are not meeting each other due to the pandemic.

"Due to the COVID thing, the players would not even have met each other over the last couple of days. Everyone has been in quarantine, tests would have been conducted. I really don't know what kind of role the captain can play," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.