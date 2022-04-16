Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 16th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the 27th match of IPL 2022 on Saturday. Delhi Capitals got a big win under their belt defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match, and are currently placed seventh in the points table with 2 wins and as many losses in 4 matches. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a loss in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings and will be looking to make a comeback. They are currently sixth in the table with 3 wins and 2 losses in 5 matches.

It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board. Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB's wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

Spin duo of Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz too was blown away and skipper Du Plessis will expect a better show from his bowlers on Saturday. In batting, Du Plessis and young left-hander Anuj Rawat have given the team good starts, while Dinesh Karthik has played the role of the finisher well. Engineer-turned cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed too has impressed with his batting so far. Former skipper Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold with two 40 plus scores but lacked consistency.

The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC's massive win over KKR. The number three spot, however, remains a concern with none of the batter tried by the team able to grab the chance. Skipper Rishabh Pant too will expect more runs from his batting.

Here are some of the stats related to match:

913 – Runs scored by Virat Kohli against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, which is the most by any player against them. He also has a remarkable average of 53.70 against them. He requires more 87 runs to complete 1000 runs against DC.

35 – Runs needed by Prithvi Shaw to reach 1500 runs in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. He will become the sixth player to score as many runs for the team after Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and David Warner.

50 – Mohammed Siraj will be playing his 50th IPL match for RCB, becoming the fourth specialist bowler to play 50 or more matches for the team. The first three are Yuzvendra Chahal, Vinay Kumaar and Harshal Patel.

3 – Mohammed Siraj needs to take three more wickets to overtake Sreenath Aravind and Anil Kumble, and enter the top-five in most wickets for RCB in the IPL.

4 – Delhi Capitals have won four of their last five IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pitch Report:

Four out of the five games at the Wankhede stadium in IPL 2022 have been won by teams chasing. There has also been distinct assistance for seamers, particularly early in the first innings.

Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep/Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.