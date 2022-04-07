Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag was one of the most explosive batters to grace the game, and after hanging up his boots, he has earned a reputation for being the quirky best. Sehwag was again at his best following exceptional innings by KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins, who led KKR to victory last night. He posted a cryptic tweet taking a sly dig at Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

After KKR snatched the victory from Mumbai's jaws, the 43-year-old wrote on Twitter, Moon se Nivala cheen Liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56..Jeera Batti #MIvKKR." However, Sehwag's tweet didn't go down well with MI fans as the former cricketer faced the wrath for making 'vada pav' reference to Rohit Sharma.

After the heat, Sehwag posted yet another tweet that clarified the same as he claimed that the reference was only for Mumbai as the city thrives on that snack. He wrote, "The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting than most of you guys."

The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

Speaking of the match, Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) and Tilak Verma (38 off 27) guided Men In Blue to a respective total of 161-4 in 20 overs of their first innings. Skipper Rohit Sharma again failed with the bat as he wasted 12 balls to score three runs before he was dismissed by Umesh Yadav's 3rd over of the first innings. Debutant Dewald Brevis also played some scintillating shots and added 29 runs on board with a strike rate of 152 but was hunted down by Varun Chakravarthy. Pollard's 22 off five balls bolstered MI's inning as it took the total to 150 plus.

Pat Cummins stole the show as he smashed 56-runs in mere 15 balls; as Australian Test captain hit six sixes and four boundaries in his blistering knock.

Daniel Sams was at the receiving end of Cummins' onslaught as the bowler conceded 35-run in the 16th over, which sealed the game for KKR. KKR continued to lose wickets at regular intervals during their run chase, but unbeaten Iyer (50 off 41) and Pat Cummins (56 off 15) snatched the victory from the jaws of Mumbai Indians, handing over their third successive defeat in the season.