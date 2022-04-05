In a new development, BCCI is reportedly mulling on to host IPL 2022 Playoffs across multiple venues, considering the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases. As per reports, BCCI is brainstorming over the matter, and soon a conclusive decision will be taken. While all the league stage matches are being hosted across four venues in Maharashtra to avoid air travel, BCCI is in talks to host the highly anticipated final in Ahmedabad.

A report citing a BCCI source has claimed that multiple venues are under consideration for playoffs. "The Covid situation is under control, and we haven't had any Covid cases in the bio-bubble or before joining the bubble in India. That's a positive sign. We will finalise the venues by next week," a senior BCCI official.

Recent reports notified that Qualifier 2 and final are all set to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. Whereas The Eliminator and Qualifier 1 have two contenders, with Lucknow and Kolkata both in the fray, Lucknow is the frontrunner. Reportedly, Qualifier 1 is likely to be played on May 24, Eliminator on May 25 and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 27.

Earlier, BCCI notified the fixtures only for the league matches, with playoffs later to be decided. "We are evaluating the evolving situation of Covid in the country," claimed BCCI sources.

But as the league stage is underway and there is a sharp decline in Covid cases, and no fresh cases have been reported; BCCI is happy to go ahead with the rest of the scheduling. BCCI is also in talks with the Gujarat government to invite 75% crowd at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. "But as of today, nothing has been finalised and will take another week or so to make a decision as the situation is still evolving," the BCCI official said.