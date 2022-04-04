Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja has realised the current situation of his country's economy and confessed that the PSL stands nowhere close to the ongoing Indian Premier League. Recently, Ramiz Raja spoke about revamping Pakistan Super League by introducing an auction model to lure foreign players over the ongoing IPL.

However, months after expressing his controversial desire, Ramiz Raja has made a U-turn and now claims that his comments were misquoted. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the PCB chief confessed that there is a vast difference between the economy of the two nations but reiterated the fact that PCB is working on improving the Pakistan Super League and will surely bring an auction model.

He said, "I was misquoted on the comparison part, but we are dedicatedly working on improving PSL." The PCB chief also confessed that he still believes in a 'four-nation tournament' comprising India, Pakistan, Australia and England and will present the proposal for the same at International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting next week in Dubai.

PCB chief added, "When the cricket financial system grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The principal driver of that monetary-financial system is the PSL. If we take the PSL to public sale mannequin and improve the purse, I'll put it within the IPL bracket. After which, we'll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL."

He said, "I am not aware of how the ICC members will receive it, but how long can we allow ourselves to be dictated by politics between countries. Star Sports had made a presentation at the last ICC board meeting where it said that the India-Pakistan game at the Twenty20 World Cup broke all viewership records. Why don't we have more of what the fans want?" Notably, both the countries don't participate in any bilateral series; instead only lock honours in the ICC tournaments.

Speaking of T20 domestic games, IPL and PSL happen to be two of the most significant T20 leagues globally. But again, when it comes to revenue – IPL is way ahead of PSL. Ten teams are currently featuring in the ongoing IPL season, which has provided some fascinating cricketing action over the past week and promises to get better and more extensive.