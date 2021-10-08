Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja gave the Pakistan Senate Standing Committee a reality check on Thursday about India's influence in the world of cricket associations. Raja pointed out that half of PCB's funding is from the ICC, which in fact raises 90 percent of its money from Indian markets. This means the PCB is, in a way, kept afloat with the help of Indian businesses.

"The PCB gets 50 percent of its funding from the ICC. The ICC conducts tournaments and the income generated from them is distributed among its member boards," Raja told the panel. "Now, 90 percent of the ICC funding is generated from the Indian market. In other words, Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket."

Raja further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the power to trigger a collapse of PCB. "If tomorrow, the Indian Prime Minister decides that they will not fund Pakistan cricket, there's a possibility that the PCB can collapse," PCB chairman was quoted as saying.

New Zealand rescheduling Pakistan tour

Raja also told the committee that the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) was "now rescheduling the tour" to Pakistan. Raja also added, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Thursday, that the NZC was rescheduling the tour after being pressured by Pakistan.

The New Zealand cricket team arrived here on September 11 to play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals. The Black Caps, however, opted out of their tour minutes before the first ODI was to be played on September 17 citing security threats.

"Australia will not stand up to them (India). No country will stand up to them. You saw what happened – they (New Zealand) packed up and left in two minutes. That's because they don't have their own interest in playing in Pakistan, as our cricketing economy is not that strong," Raja told the Senate Standing Committee.