Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have started their IPL 2022 campaign in an unexpected manner as the Yellow Army is craving for a single win after playing three games in the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja has been at the receiving end of some of the criticism as under his leadership, Chennai faced their third consecutive defeat after failing to chase 180 against Punjab King on Sunday.

Speaking after CSK's 3rd straight loss in the tournament, Jadeja revealed that former CSK skipper MS Dhoni had told him about his decision to quit captaincy a "couple of months" in advance. Notably, Dhoni shocked many by announcing his decision to leave CSK captaincy two days before IPL and handing over the reigns to Jadeja.

Amidst heavy scrutiny, after failing to perform with bat and ball and leading the side to three successive losses, Jadeja said that he is not feeling any pressure as he was ready for this a few months back. "I have been preparing since Dhoni bhai told me a few months ago for captaincy - mentally I was ready to lead and I don't have pressure. Dhoni Bhai does give his inputs, we are lucky to have him," Jadeja said.

The agility, the sprint, the run out and fitness at the age of 40.. Just Dhoni things pic.twitter.com/CgGs8Gx03p — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) April 3, 2022

"I am only following my instinct. I was preparing for that. Mentally, I was prepared to lead, I don't have any pressure on me. I was looking to back my instincts; I was thinking to go with whatever thoughts come into my mind," Jadeja said after the Punjab match.

Dhoni is doing exceptional wicket-keeping: Jadeja

The CSK skipper also expressed that he and the team are lucky to have Dhoni in the field as his inputs are too valuable, and he is performing well as a player. "He is doing exceptional wicket-keeping and also middling the ball well. We are lucky to have him," said Jadeja. He also backed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and believes he needs just one or two games to get back to his rythm; management will support him for the kind of talent he brings to the table.

"We are not putting too much pressure on him. We are just giving him his time. Whatever preparation he has been doing, we back him, and we always talk to him and keep him in a good frame of mind," said Jadeja. Chennai Super Kings will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.