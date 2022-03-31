Indian Premier League is one of the most-watched franchise T20 tournaments across the globe, and the cricket fraternity from all around the world wants to get associated with the cash-rich league. The 15th edition of the tournament has already kicked off and is living up to its reputation, delivering highly intense contests between franchises every day. In a fresh development, England all-rounder Sam Curran has expressed his disappointment and frustration after missing out on IPL 2022 due to injury.

Although Yellow Army won the game, the gravity of Curran's pain was such that he missed out on the T20 World Cup 2021, Ashes Series and was advised to opt-out from IPL mega auction.

I wanted to go into IPL auctions but could not: Curran

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Curran has said, "I am gutted not to be there. It's frustrating watching the tournament from home. I wanted to go into IPL auctions but could not as the ECB's medical team suggested. Looking back, IPL probably came a little back soon."

Curran further stated that he could have attended the ongoing IPL season, but that would have been quite risky. "I'm back bowling in the nets now, so I could probably have been bowling out there if you work it out. But I'm still quite young, so I didn't want to overdo it with the match intensity and big crowds out there and risk another injury from coming back too early," he concluded.

However, Curran stressed that he is prepping for cricket in summer as England is set to lock horns with New Zealand in June. "But I'm back bowling now; I'm bowling in training. There's a lot of cricket this summer, so I'm almost timing it that I get a good summer, make it perfectly in time for the summer Test against New Zealand in June."