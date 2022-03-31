Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 7, IPL 2022

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 31, 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Lucknow had a close encounter against the Gujarat Titans in their previous game. Despite the loss they had a few positives. The likes of Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni coming good in the middle-order has now given them a lot of options and are likely to benefit more once the big names like Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder are available for selection.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings had an off day and the new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will be expected to do a lot better in the upcoming fixture. The defending champions lost wickets at regular intervals on a tricky pitch at the Wankhede Stadium and could post 131 runs on the board only against a strong KKR side. Dwayne Bravo's three-wicket haul and MS Dhoni's half-century after a gap of three years were a couple of positives to be taken into the upcoming game.

Pitch Report

In the one game that has been played so far in the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium, the wicket has certainly played really well and it looked like the spinners had a little bit of assistance. However, it was a day fixture and things could be different in the evening, when dew can be a big factor. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first as chasing was relatively easy in the previous game as well.

Let's have a look at some of the stats and facts before start of LSG vs CSK game:

1 – Dwayne Bravo needs 1 more wicket to surpass Lasith Malinga and become the highest wicket taker in IPL history.

2 – KL Rahul needs 2 more boundaries to complete 500 fours in T20 Cricket.

50 – Quinton de Kock needs a fifty to smash 50th fifty-plus score in T20 Cricket overall.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants

In their last game, Lucknow had a number of positives despite the loss to Gujarat Titans. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni were brilliant in the middle order and the bowling department has sparks in Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK, on the other hand, were restricted to 131 against KKR. Only MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a brilliant half-century and Dwayne Bravo was amongst the wickets. Dhoni got valuable contributions from Robin Uthappa (28 off 21) and Ravindra Jadeja (26 off 28), and posted 131-5, which was insufficient.

Probable Squads

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

[Disclaimer: This prediction is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While making your prediction, consider the points mentioned, and make your own decision.]