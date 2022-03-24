In a shocking move, Chennai Super Kings star player MD Dhoni has handed over the captaincy reign to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja two days before the opening clash of IPL 2022. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad before IPL auctions. Jadeja has retained for Rs 16 crore, while Dhoni took home Rs 12 crore. Ali has retained for Rs 8 crore, while Gaikwad bagged Rs 6 crore. Notably, CSK had bought Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore at the auction ahead of IPL 2021.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni wanted the leadership transition to be smooth and felt Jadeja was ready to take up the mantle for the team. CEO further conveyed that Dhoni had announced the decision on Thursday at the team meeting before the squad left for training for the season's opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Adding further he said, "Dhoni believes that Jadeja is in his prime form, and it's an ideal time for him to take over the captaincy from him." As per CSK CEO, Dhoni felt it is the right time to hand over the captaincy to Jaddu [Jadeja]. "He feels Jaddu is also in the prime form of his career, and it is the ideal time for him to lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be [in the] back of his mind." Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, will become the third player to lead the Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.