Kolkata Knight Riders registered a five wicket victory against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday on the back of Pat Cummins's blistering 56 and Venkatesh Iyer's steady knock of 50 runs. While the match ended in Kolkata's favour and Mumbai Indians suffered their third successive loss in the tournament, players from both teams faced the heat of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct.

As per the notification, KKR's Nitish Rana have been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of the match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct. In a statement released by IPL Governing Council, Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanction.

In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians was reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune. The statement further informed that both the players have admitted to their offence and accepted the sanctions. While the exact offence is yet to be known, the match referee, whose decision is prime in this regard, has instructed both the players to be cautious in the future.

Speaking of the match, Suryakumar Yadav's 52 in 36 balls, brief innings from Tilak Verma (38 off 27) and Pollard's 22 in mere five balls helped Mumbai to post 161 runs on the board. Whereas debutant Dewal Brevis too flaunted his potential by scoring 29 in just 19 balls. In response, KKR had a troublesome start as Rahane (7 off 11) departed too early, followed by Shreyas Iyer (10 off 6) and others.

But, Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 41) and Pat Cummins (56 off 15) surprised Bumrah and other bowlers as they pulled off a stunning victory at the end of the game. Pat Cummins stole the show by scoring 50 off just 14 balls and smashed 56* off 15 to wreak complete havoc and took KKR over the line with four overs remaining, hitting four fours and six sixes.