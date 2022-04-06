The perfect combination of young prodigy Shahbaz Khan and experienced Dinesh Karthik helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat table topper Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday by 5 wickets. Both the batters rescued their side from the mini batting collapse in the second innings to win the contest. Such a remarkable comeback in the match and ending up as the winning side meant special celebration, and the Bangalore franchise, known for its style and charisma, did the same.

"The pants are red. The shirt is blue. The golden lion is shining through", the lines echoed in the dressing room post-match as players gathered in the dressing room to celebrate their thumping victory in the game. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik joined everyone to cheer for the win.

"We are RCB. We are playing bold. Go to the final on our own. A finer team you'll never see, a finer team there'll never be. Those other teams don't bother me; from RCB I am proud to be. We are RCB, RCB," players sang the RCB anthem of the season and gave testimony of the kind of spirit and energy they have come in this season.

RR v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations



A special victory song, appreciation for DK & Shahbaz, a happy captain & his confident troop - we bring to you all the reactions from the dressing room after RCB’s nail-biting win against RR, on Game Day.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/R5ne8BCBsa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2022

RCB is one of the franchises which is yet to lift the prestigious title in the tournament despite being a part since the start of the league. RCB are currently placed sixth on the points table with four points to their name in three games and have a marginally positive net run-rate.

The Faf du Plessis-led side started on a low note as the Punjab Kings defeated them in their first clash of the season, but the team has made an excellent comeback by winning back-to-back games. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and then Rajasthan Royals, who were unbeaten till now. They will play the Mumbai Indians in their subsequent encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 9 (Saturday).