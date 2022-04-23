Match Details:

Date & Time: April 23, 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Gujarat Titans in Match 35 of IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is coming off a loss against Rajasthan Royals in a close encounter and has lost all their three previous games. The bowling lineup needs to be reassessed as they have been conceding plenty in the last few games, however, they are likely to go in with the same playing XI.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been the best team so far in the first half of the season and they have excelled in all three departments. Each player has stepped up in different games and David Miller's form has solved a lot of issues for the Hardik Pandya-led side this season in the batting department. Vijay Shankar will need some runs under his belt while the skipper is set to be back in the playing XI at the expense of Yash Dayal.

Pitch Report

In the previous game at this venue, CSK managed to chase down the score of 156 on the last ball of the game and there has been enough help for the bowlers. Any score above 180 is going to be relatively difficult to chase down. However, the skipper that wins the toss is likely to go with the decision of bowling first as the wickets have been unpredictable.

1 – David Miller needs one more six to reach 100 sixes in the IPL. He will become the third South African to hit a century of sixes in the league, after AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

1 – Rashid Khan needs one more wicket to reach 100 wickets in the IPL, and become the first Afghanistan player to do it.

1 – Hardik Pandya needs one more catch to reach 100 catches in T20 cricket.

1 – Sunil Narine needs one more wicket to reach 150 wickets in the IPL. He will hence become the first overseas spinner to the milestone.

2 – Nitish Rana needs to hit two more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL. If he reaches the milestone in this match, he will become the fourth-fastest Indian to 100 IPL sixes, in 79 innings. The top-three fastest Indians to the milestone are Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Yuvraj Singh.

Probable Squads for KKR vs GT:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.