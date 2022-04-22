Table topper Gujarat Titans are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are having a contrasting outings in the tournament, as Titans have won five out of their six games and are comfortably placed at the top of the points table.

On the other side, Kolkata seems to be struggling after three straight losses and would look to regain their winning momentum as early as possible.

Ahead of the clash between both the teams, Gujarat Titans shared a video of their dynamic batter Shubman Gill imitating Sunil Narine's bowling action. The video posted on social media had Gill trying his hands on perfecting Narine's bowling action.

Further, Gill informed that he is good at imitating other players. "I like Narine's bowling action and thought of imitating that", he said.

Notably, Gill was copying West Indian's action during the net session ahead of the highly-anticipated clash. The video was posted with the caption, "The Game."

Speaking of Shubman Gill, he has amassed 200 runs in the tournament, including his highest being 96 against Punjab Kings at the strike rate of 151.51. He has earned a lot of appreciation for his skills and potential while batting at the top of the order.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had recently said that Gill is making a statement that he is here for the long run and will be one of the most watch out players. Gill has contributed while opening the innings and has been a vital cog in the squad.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are having an outstanding time in their maiden participation in the Indian Premier League. They defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last clash and would like to continue their momentum when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.