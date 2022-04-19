Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace sensation Umran Malik has raised many eyebrows with his sheer pace and wicket-taking abilities. Ever since the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League started, Malik has been closely monitored for his potential to bowl 150 kmph plus deliveries regularly. Greats of the games have claimed that he can be the flagbearer of India's pace attack at the senior level.

A new report citing one of the members of the Selection Committee has confirmed that the selectors are closely watching Malik, and he will surely be on the selector's radar for the upcoming South Africa tour. "Anyone who can bowl as fast as Umran Malik is bowling is a special talent. Everyone is impressed with his pace. He will surely be on selector's radar," claimed the source. Even SRH's bowling coach Dale Styen has confessed that he is a huge admirer of Umran and loves to see him bowling so fast.

"My primary job with Umran is to make sure that he runs fast and force batters to play him differently. It's really exciting for us to just sit in the dugout and witness what a genius he is," Steyn said on the 'Star Sports' 'Cricket Live' programme.

Even former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar expressed his admiration for the bowler but had few suggestions for the J&K bowler. During live commentary on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "If he bowls wicket-to-wicket and controls the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler." Umran already has picked nine wickets from six games for the Hyderabad franchise.

Although Malik has left many batters clueless, his face-off with the KKR skipper in the recent clash was one of the exciting ones. India will play South Africa in a five-match T20 International series at home (June 9, 12, 14, 17, 20) and two matches in Ireland's Malahide (June 26, 28). As per reports, selectors are thinking to give some rest to some of the premium fast bowlers post-IPL, eyeing the series-deciding fifth Test against England, starting from early July.

Umran Malik will be seen in action when Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (April 23) at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. Umran's encounter with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and in-form Dinesh Karthik will be one of the notable face-offs in the upcoming clash.