Match Details:

Time: 7:30 PM

Date: April 19, 2022

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other in the 31st match of IPL 2022, to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have played six matches in the season so far, winning four of them and losing two. However their record at DY Patil Stadium this season contrasts, with LSG winning all their two matches and RCB winning one and losing two matches. The winner of the match has a chance to get to the top of the table.

Though the RCB top order hasn't performed up to the mark, the middle order has Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Glenn Maxwell, all of them being exceptional this season. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been brilliant with the ball this season, with Harshal restricting runs and Hasaranga picking the wickets. The formidable LSG opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock didn't fail to impress. Avesh Khan, one of finest pacers in the country, has yet another brilliant IPL season with the ball, taking eleven wickets in just six games.

Pitch Report:

While teams have opted to win the toss and bowl first, the results at the DY Patil stadium, in the last two evening games witnessed that it was won by teams batting first.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Wicket needed by Harshal Patel (72) to become the leading wicket-taker among pacers for RCB in the IPL, overtaking Vinay Kumar. Overall, Yuzvendra Chahal (139) has taken more wickets for the franchise.

365 – Total runs scored by KL Rahul in his last five innings against RCB in the IPL, while being out only twice.

1 – Mohammed Siraj needs one more wicket to overtake Anil Kumble and Sreenath Aravind, and enter the top five in the RCB's all-time leading wicket-taker list in the IPL. He needs five more wickets to reach 50 wickets for RCB in the IPL.

1 – Faf du Plessis needs one more fifty-plus knock to reach 50 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. He also needs six fours to reach 650 fours in the format.

38 – Marcus Stoinis needs 38 runs to reach 1000 runs in the IPL.

45 – Deepak Hooda needs 45 runs to reach 1000 runs in the IPL.

Playing XI's:

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.