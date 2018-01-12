Sports News
South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: Team news, predicted playing XIs and pitch conditions
South Africa vs India: How's the pitch for 2nd Test? Curator answers
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live: How to follow Copa del Rey match in India
Winning medals at Commonwealth, Asian Games more important than rankings in 2018: HS Prannoy
Pakistan's next Afridi, Steve Waugh's son: Full list of players in U19 World Cup 2018
Play
Philippe Coutinho said it was an easy decision and his dream to join Barcelona as he was presented before the clubs fans on Monday (Jan. 8). Barcelona agreed a club-record £142m ($192m) deal with Liverpool for the Brazil international on Saturday (Jan. 6).
Jan 11, 2018
Coutinho says it was an easy decision and his dream to join Barcelona
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun shines at Bradman Oval, names his role models
Ex-WWE star Summer Rae sizzles in a barely-there bikini; makes our jaws drop!
Australian Open 2018 draw: Who would Federer, Nadal and Djokovic face in final rounds
Hyderabad captain Ambati Rayudu protests, delays match; BCCI says it will take 'appropriate action'
Play
A sensational combination of a young Prithvi Shaw and the legendary Rahul Dravid could be the key behind another U-19 cricket world cup triumph for India
Jan 11, 2018
U19 Cricket World Cup: Can Prithvi Shaw be the next Virat Kohli?
Aus Open 2018 draw: Maria Sharapova could face Sevastova in R2
Happy Birthday Dravid: Have India U-19 boys managed what Tendulkar, Ganguly could not? [VIDEO]
South Africa will be happy to see Ajinkya Rahane carrying drinks in 2nd Test, says Allan Donald
