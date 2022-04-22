Match Details:

Date & Time: April 22, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are coming off, big wins in their previous games, and Delhi in particular was off to a comprehensive victory against Punjab. Despite the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje, the side has done well and a lot of credit has to be given to the Indian contingent in the line-up. They are likely to continue with the same playing XI for the upcoming fixture as well.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals came out on top, in a close encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket-taking form has been a big plus while Jos Buttler has been very impressive at the top of the order. With 4 wins in 6 games, the Royals are at the third position in the points table and they will be looking to move to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming fixture as well.

Head to head: Both teams have faced each other in 24 matches, with DC and RR equally winning 12 of them.

Here are stats related to match:

375 – Runs scored by Jos Buttler in this IPL season so far, comfortably leading the Orange Cap chart. The next highest is KL Rahul with 265 runs. Buttler has scored these runs at an average of 75.00 and a strike-rate of 156.90.

17 – Wickets taken by Yuzvendra Chahal in this IPL season, the highest by any player. His average of 10.3 and strike-rate of 8.4 is also the highest by any bowler this season.

2 – The top two batters who have hit most sixes in IPL 2022 are playing for Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler hit 23 sixes, followed by Shimron Hetymer who hit 17 sixes so far in this season. Both players have also scored at an average of nearly 75.

17 – Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 17 wickets is the joint-highest by any player in a streak of six consecutive matches in IPL, tied with Harshal Patel last year.

4 – Yuzvendra Chahal needs to take four wickets to overtake Shreyas Gopal as the spinner with most wickets for Rajasthan Royals in an IPL season.

Pitch Report

The previous game at the Wankhede Stadium was a high-scoring fixture and more than 350 runs were scored in the day with the team batting first going on to win the game. However, the captain that wins the toss is likely to stick on to the trend of bowling first as there might be chances of dew coming in later in the day.

Probably playing XI:

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.