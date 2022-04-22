Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has joined Legends of Rupganj for the remainder of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, aiming to prepare for the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Shakib originally signed for the Super Six, but the team failed to qualify for the Super Six after the group stage. Shakib has been cleared to play for Legends, who are now in second place on the standings with 16 points after 11 games.

Shakib informed the media on Wednesday that he would indeed play the series against Sri Lanka and claimed 'there was never a doubt about that.' He further shared that he decided to play in the DPL in an hour. "I thought it would be a good idea to play a few matches ahead of the Sri Lanka series. There has been a bit of a gap. I haven't played cricket for a month. These four matches give me a chance to get back into the game," he said. Notably, Bangladesh will play two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in May

The chairman of Legends of Rupganj, Lutfur Rahman Badal, confirmed the news of Shakib's inclusion in his club. "Shakib will be available from our next game. It is not due to the club's league standings but my relationship with Shakib. He wants to play the game to prepare for his international matches lined up," he was reportedly quoted. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan joined Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the tournament after the two were released by MSC owing to international obligations that prevented them from participating in the group stage.

Shakib played his last international game for Bangladesh against South Africa for three ODIs and two Test matches. The all-rounder had to leave the series midway through and return to his country due to a family emergency. After the conclusion of the Dhaka Premier League, the Bangladeshi cricketers will start preparing for the Sri Lanka series.

In the away series against South Africa, Bangladesh made their way when they defeated the hosts on their home soil, winning the ODI series by 2-1. The team will look to strengthen their Test squad after a dismal performance in the series as they suffered a 2-0 defeat.