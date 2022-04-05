Bangladesh suffered an embarrassing defeat of 202 runs against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban. Mominul Haque & Co. surrendered in front of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer during their run chase in the 2nd innings of the first Test as visitors were bundled out for 53 in just 19 overs.

The first Test, which saw South Africa players taking their redemption after historically losing the white-ball series, also infuriated visitors following an alleged biased decision from the on-field umpire. As Bangladesh Cricket Board has already raised an issue with ICC and demanded neutral umpires in bilateral series, it is now set to lodge a formal complaint to the ICC about South Africa's "deplorable" sledging act during the Durban Test.

Bangladesh players allege foul-play

As per several reports, Bangladesh players claimed that South Africa umpires ignored their on-field grievances, allegedly showing a biasness towardness the home team. Bangladesh has already filed one complaint concerning the umpiring through its tour of South Africa but wants the issue to be addressed separately that surfaced during the side's 220-run loss at Durban.

One of the most notable incidents which BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus mentioned was, "They surrounded Mahmudul Hasan Joy when went out to bat. South African players said something, but he couldn't say anything back since he is a junior player."

BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus is also concerned with the developments and said, "We have already lodged one complaint about the umpiring after the ODI series. We will lodge another official complaint regarding sledging about this Test match."

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque also got vocal after the match and said, "Sledging is quite normal, but the umpires didn't notice it. The umpiring in the match is not in our control, but I think the ICC should think about bringing back neutral umpires."

Multiple umpiring errors exacerbated Bangladesh's discontent with the match officials as they made several successful lbw appeals during the second innings on Sunday, but most of them were not entertained by the on-field umpires.