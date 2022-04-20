Match Details:

Time: 7;30 PM

Date: April 20, 2022

Venue: Brabourne Stadium

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be facing each other in the 32nd match of IPL 2022, to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC had finished third and PBKS sixth in the previous IPL season. So far in this season, both teams are in the bottom four but one victory can push them many places up in the table. Delhi Capitals have won two and lost three matches, while Punjab Kings have won three and lost three this season. In IPL 2022, Delhi have won both their matches at the Brabourne Stadium, while Punjab have won one and lost one on this ground.

The DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are in fantastic form. Captain Rishabh Pant has been playing useful cameos in the middle order though he is not being able to get to a high score. Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed have been outstanding with the ball for DC this season. Both have a combined total of 12 wickets in two matches DC have played at the Brabourne Stadium earlier this season.

Punjab Kings have been unable to find a well-settled top three which has been a concern for them. However, Liam Livingstone has been brilliant this season at number four, along with the support from Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan. Pacer Kagiso Rabada and leg spinner Rahul Chahar have done well with the ball. Mayank Agarwal would hope his side clinches their fourth win of the campaign.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium generally assists both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. The short boundaries and a quick outfield are expected to thrill the batsmen here as well.

Head to head: Both teams have faced each other in 28 IPL matches, while Delhi Capitals have won 13 and Punjab Kings have won 15.

Here are the stats related to match:

124 – Runs scored by Liam Livingstone in just 59 balls in the two matches his team played at Brabourne Stadium this season. His strike-rate of 210.16 at Brabourne is the highest among the players scoring 100+ runs at a particular ground this season.

2 – Delhi Capitals have won both their two matches at Brabourne Stadium this season. However, they have lost all their three matches at other grounds.

3 – Matches won by Delhi Capitals while batting first against Punjab Kings, in 13 IPL matches. One of them has come due to a Super Over win.

4 – David Warner needs to hit four more fours to become the second player after Shikhar Dhawan, to reach 100 fours against Punjab Kings in the IPL.

7 – Wickets taken by Kuldeep Yadav in just two matches at Brabourne Stadium, which is the highest of all players at Brabourne. He also bowled at an economy rate of just 6.62 in these two matches.

11 – Total fifty-plus scores by David Warner against Punjab Kings in the IPL. This is the highest by any player against a particular franchise in the league.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh