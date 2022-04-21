https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/770568/15th-edition-indian-premier-league-set-kick-start-its-rejuvenated-form-march-26.jpg

Match Details:

Date & Time: 21st April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be facing each other in the 33rd match of IPL 2022, to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In the last IPL season, CSK were the champions while MI just missed the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table. This IPL season has been very disappointing for the two most successful teams MI and CSK, who are currently in the bottom two spots of the points table.

Both teams have played six matches this season, with CSK winning one and MI losing all their matches. Both teams have played two games at Brabourne Stadium this season, with none of these teams able to win any match. Both teams desperately need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs where only four out of ten teams can qualify. Both sides would need a serious improvement in the bowling department, though the batting seems fine. For CSK, Shivam Dube has been outstanding with the bat despite the results going against him. Robin Uthappa has also been impressive.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav, who came late into the tournament after recovering from injury, is their leading run-scorer with 200 runs in just four innings. Rohit Sharma will hope his team doesn't create a new unwanted record of losing the opening seven matches of an IPL season.

Pitch Report:

The teams batting first have managed to defend the total in 5 out of 11 matches that have been played at this venue. Hence, the formula of winning the toss and bowling first might not work in this match. In the last game between RCB and LSG, the batters did manage to pile up a good total, but the bowlers received a fair share of help during the entire course of the match. Pacers are likely to enjoy bowling here as the pitch has provided them enough bounce and pace in the last few matches.

Head to head – MI and CSK faced each other in 32 IPL matches, with MI winning 19 and CSK winning 13.

Here are some of the important stats and related to upcoming match:

4 – Moeen Ali needs to hit four more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

6 – Mumbai Indians have began this IPL season with six losses in a row. They have never lost as many matches in a row before.

7 – No team has ever lost their first seven matches of an IPL season. If Mumbai Indians lose this match, they will become the first-ever team to do so.

7 – Ishan Kishan needs to hit seven more fours to reach 150 boundary fours in the IPL.

33 – Dwayne Bravo has taken 33 wickets against Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket, the joint highest for any player against an IPL team, tied with Umesh Yadav against Punjab Kings.

Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Chennai Super Kings

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.