Jose Mourinho not unconfident over Alexis Sanchez chase

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he is relaxed over the club and amp;#39;s attempts to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez after neighbors Manchester City decided to end their interest in the Chilean international. Jan 16, 2018
