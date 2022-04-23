Marco Jansen and T Natarajan claimed three wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 68, the first sub-100 score of IPL 2022, in Match 36 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

This is the lowest total by a team in this edition.

Jansen (3/25) claimed three wickets in his first over, the second of the innings dismissing Faf du Plessis (5), Virat Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) as Royal Challengers were reduced to 8/3 at the end of the second over from which they never recovered.

While Jansen rattled them at the start, spinner Jagadeesha Suchith subdued them with guile to claim 2/12 and T Natarajan polished off the tail by claiming 3/10 as Royal Challengers finished with the sixth-lowest total in IPL history so far.

Suyash Prabhudessai was the top scorer for RCB with 15 and Glenn Maxwell got 12 as nine batsmen got out with single-digit scores.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/12) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.