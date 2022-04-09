A fine knock by Abhishek Sharma (75 runs, 50 balls) and a late cameo by Rahul Tripathy (39 not out) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad register a comprehensive eight-wicket win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Match 17 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

The SRH bowlers first restricted CSK to a modest score of 154/7 in 20 overs and then their batters, specially Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathy successfully chased down the target in 17.2 overs.

With their impeccable batting, SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek made the 155-run chase look very easy. They stitched 89 runs for the first wicket and then Rahul Tripathy and the highest scorer of the match, Sharma guided SRH home.

This is the first win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in three matches while Chennai Super Kings are still waiting for their first win this season.

Earlier, fine bowling by SRH bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry score of 154/7 in 20 overs. However, a 62-run partnership for the third wicket between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu came as some respite for the four-time champions. Apart from this, none of the CSK batters applied themselves against the new-look bowling unit of SRH.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 154/7 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27, Ravindra Jadeja 23; Washington Sundar 2-21, T. Natarajan 2-30) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 155/2 in 17.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 75, Kane Williamson 32, Rahul Tripathy 39 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 1-20, Bravo 1-29) by 8 wickets.