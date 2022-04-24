Match Details:

Date & Time: 24th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take oneach other in the 37th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday. With 4 wins in 7 matches, LSG are placed in the fourth position in the points tally and would be looking to continue being in this position after this match. They have had a few setbacks in the tournament as they have lost 2 out of the previous 3 matches. Their last game was against Royal Challengers Bangalore which RCB won by 18 runs. LSG failed to chase a target of 182 runs in that match.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are going through a terrible run as they have now lost seven matches on the trot. They were there in the last match against Chennai Super Kings before a vintage MS Dhoni decided to show why he was called one of the best finishers in limited-overs cricket. MI are almost out of the playoffs race now and they will need a miracle to knock on the doors of the last phase of the tournament.

Pitch Report:

The pitch has produced some high-scoring thrillers and might do the same in this game as well. The bowlers are likely to have nothing to work upon and the batters are likely to dominate the entire match. The team winning the toss is likely to continue the tradition of bowling first.

Head to head: LSG and MI have faced each other once earlier. This match resulted in an 18-run win for LSG against MI.

5 – KL Rahul needs to hit five more sixes to reach 150 sixes in the IPL. He will become the seventh Indian player after Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu with 300+ fours and 150+ sixes in the league.

2 – Kieron Pollard needs to take two more catches to reach 100 catches in the IPL, and become the first fielder to do it for a single team.

2 – Suryakumar Yadav needs to take two more catches to overcome Ambati Rayudu and enter the top-5 list of most catches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

3 – Kieron Pollard (at 221 sixes) needs to hit two more sixes to overtake MS Dhoni and occupy the fourth place in the list of most sixes in the IPL. Only Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Rohit Sharma have hit more sixes in the league.

5 – Mumbai Indians have won five of their last six IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium.

Probable playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants

Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah