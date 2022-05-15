Match Details:

Date & Time: 15th May at 3:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other in the 62nd match of IPL 2022, to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. So far in this season, CSK has won four and lost eight matches, while GT has won nine and lost three matches. At Wankhede Stadium this season, CSK have lost all their three matches, while GT has won both their matches.

When both teams faced earlier in the season, Gujarat Titans won by three wickets on the penultimate ball of the chase. CSK have been already eliminated, while GT have qualified for the playoffs. For CSK, the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway has been in good form. However, Robin Uthappa has been in terrible form in the middle, having scored just three runs in his last four innings.

The captain MS Dhoni has played some valuable knocks for the team. With the ball, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, and Maheesh Theekshana have decent. For the Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill has been regaining his form with two fifties in the last two matches, while his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha hasn't been consistent. The skipper Hardik Pandya had lost his batting form in the second half of the season. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Yash Dayal have been brilliant.

Pitch Report:

The surface is excellent for batting and there will be some help for the spinners since this is an afternoon game. Both teams might prefer batting first.

Head-to-Head: Both teams met earlier in the season, with GT emerging victorious by three wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Meanwhile, here are some of the important stats and numbers ahead of Match 62

1 – MS Dhoni needs to hit one more four to reach 500 fours in T20 cricket.

1 – Hardik Pandya needs to take one more catch to reach 100 catches in T20 cricket.

2 – MS Dhoni needs to hit two sixes to become the first player with 200 sixes for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He will become the second Indian player to hit 200 sixes for a franchise, after Virat Kohli for RCB.

2 – Dwayne Bravo needs to hit two more sixes to reach 50 sixes for CSK in the IPL. He will become the fourth overseas player to the milestone, with the other three being Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Dwayne Smith.

3 – CSK have lost all three matches at the Wankhede Stadium this season. Contrastingly, they won four out of five matches at Wankhede in the previous season.

3 – Alzarri Joseph needs three wickets to reach 50 wickets in T20 cricket.

Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami