Match Details:

Date & Time: 13th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will be facing each other in the 60th match of IPL 2022, to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. So far in this season, RCB have won seven and lost five matches, while PBKS have won five and lost six matches. At this venue, RCB have lost both their matches while PBKS have won one and lost two. When both the teams faced earlier in the league, Punjab Kings won by five wickets in a high-scoring match.

A win is very crucial for Punjab's prospects for the playoffs, and for RCB to reach the top-two spots. Despite RCB having a good season, the form of their former captain Virat Kohli has been an issue. However, his opening partner Faf du Plessis has been brilliant while Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik have been fabulous in the middle-order. Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Harshal Patel have been the top bowlers of the team.

For PBKS, Jonny Bairstow has been in poor form throughout the season but scored a half-century in the last match. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in mixed form, however, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone have been consistent hitters in the middle order. With the ball, Kagiso Rabada has been phenomenal.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to provide a lot of support to the batters as we have seen in the last few matches. The bowlers would have to bowl perfect line and lengths to have some chance. This might be a high-scoring encounter.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other in 29 IPL matches, with PBKS winning 16 and RCB winning 13.

Here are the stats related to match:

0 – RCB are yet to win a match at Brabourne Stadium this season. They lost both their matches at the ground while defending, against SRH and GT. They were bowled out for 68 against SRH at the same ground.

1 – Virat Kohli needs to score one more run to become the first player to the milestone of 6500 runs in the IPL.

1 – Kohli needs one catch to reach 150 catches in T20 cricket. He will become the third Indian after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma to achieve the milestone.

2 – Mohammed Siraj needs to take two more wickets to reach 50 wickets for RCB in the IPL. He will become the fourth player with 50 wickets for the franchise after Vinay Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.

7 – Mayank Agarwal needs seven more runs to reach 1500 runs for Punjab Kings in the IPL. He will become the fourth player with at least that many runs for the franchise after KL Rahul, Shaun Marsh and David Miller.

11 – Kohli needs to score 11 more runs to become the first Indian player to the milestone of 10,500 T20 runs.

Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma