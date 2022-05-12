Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 12th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

The El Classico of Indian Premier League is all set to treat cricket fans. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other in the 59th match of IPL 2022, to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. So far in this IPL, both MI and CSK have struggled at the bottom two spots of the points table, with CSK winning four and losing seven, and Mumbai Indians winning two and losing nine. Both teams are yet to win at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022, with CSK losing both matches they played, and MI losing to LSG in the only match they played at the venue.

This is a do-or-die match for Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the playoffs, while MI have already been eliminated. When both the teams faced earlier in the season, CSK won by three wickets in a last-ball chase. For the CSK, their opening Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway has been in great form. Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu have also been in good touch while captain MS Dhoni has played some valuable cameos this season. Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, and Dwayne Bravo have been brilliant with the ball.

The batting form of MI's captain Rohit Sharma has been a concern. However, hs opening partner Ishan Kishan had a good last three matches. Tilak Varma and Tim David have also played useful knocks for the team while Jasprit Bumrah, who had been completely out of form in the first ten matches of the season, took a brilliant five-wicket haul last match against KKR.

Pitch Report:

The surface is expected to provide a lot of support to the batters and they are likely to pile up a huge total. However, the pitch might become slow during the second innings and spinners are likely to dominate that part of the match.

Head to head: Both the teams faced each other in 33 IPL matches, with MI winning 19 and CSK winning 14.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Dwayne Bravo, with 33 wickets against MI, needs just one wicket to overtake Umesh Yadav and have the most wickets against a single opposition in the IPL.

5 – MS Dhoni needs to hit five more fours to reach 500 fours in T20 cricket.

2 – Moeen Ali needs to hit two sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL. He will become the third England cricketer to the milestone, after Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan.

3 – Ambati Rayudu needs three more fours to reach 350 fours in the IPL.

5 – The last five IPL matches have all seen the team batting first win the match by a margin of more than 50 runs.

13 – Moeen Ali needs13 runs to reach 500 runs for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

200 – MS Dhoni will be batting his 200th innings for Chennai Super Kings in T20 cricket. He will become the second player to bat in 200 innings for a single team in the format, after Virat Kohli for RCB.

Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith