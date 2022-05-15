Ravindra Jadeja released on medical advice, will always remain in CSKs scheme of things: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Close
Ravindra Jadeja released on medical advice, will always remain in CSK's scheme of things: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

The tragic death of Australia's legendary batter and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has taken the entire cricket community aback on Sunday morning. As per initial information, Symonds was killed in a single-car crash outside Townsville. "Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm, the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," the police statement confirmed.

Andrew Symonds
Australia cricketer, Andrew Symonds.Reuters

Symonds was an integral part of Australia's World Cup-winning campaigns in 2003 and 2007, performing with the bat, ball and on the field. He featured in 198 ODIs – scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace. Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, scoring 1462 runs at 40.61 and picking up 24 wickets.

Queensland Cricket Chair Chris Simpson, who played alongside Symonds for the Bulls, said the cricket community was again mourning the sudden loss of one of the game's most striking characters.

"It is a shattering loss to those nearest to him and his wide circle of friends which extend to all corners of the cricketing world," read his statement. Hosts of former Australian teammates and international stars have used social media to share their sympathy and admiration surrounding the tragic loss of one of the greats of the game.