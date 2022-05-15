The tragic death of Australia's legendary batter and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has taken the entire cricket community aback on Sunday morning. As per initial information, Symonds was killed in a single-car crash outside Townsville. "Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm, the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," the police statement confirmed.

Symonds was an integral part of Australia's World Cup-winning campaigns in 2003 and 2007, performing with the bat, ball and on the field. He featured in 198 ODIs – scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace. Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, scoring 1462 runs at 40.61 and picking up 24 wickets.

Queensland Cricket Chair Chris Simpson, who played alongside Symonds for the Bulls, said the cricket community was again mourning the sudden loss of one of the game's most striking characters.

"It is a shattering loss to those nearest to him and his wide circle of friends which extend to all corners of the cricketing world," read his statement. Hosts of former Australian teammates and international stars have used social media to share their sympathy and admiration surrounding the tragic loss of one of the greats of the game.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. ?? — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero.



Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent.



RIP SIMMO ? — Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) May 15, 2022

One minute of Andrew Symonds direct-hit run outs! pic.twitter.com/MHRqNp1w1d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.



May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022