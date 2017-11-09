Sports News
The two Southern Indian football teams are tipped to be turning attention in the Indian Super League this season. Book the match tickets now!
Nov 9, 2017
ISL 2017 online tickets: Comparison of Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC ticket prices
Lionel Messi will hope to get the best out of all the players in World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Nov 9, 2017
Does Lionel Messi influence Argentina squad selection? Here is the truth
ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC return from a successful preseason tour of Spain
Nov 9, 2017
Who is Aakash Choudhary? Find out more about Rajasthan teen who took 10 wickets in a T20 game
The video shows the new UFC women's strawweight champion donning her once-adorable long hair! Rose defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217.
Nov 9, 2017
UFC: This old video of Rose Namajunas waking up her boyfriend Pat Barry is making everyone go awww!
Dhoni's dance to the song, picturised on Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, could also be his perfect reply to critics at the moment.
Nov 9, 2017
Video: Amid calls for T20I retirement, MS Dhoni dances to 'Jhak Maar Ke' song
Ashish Nehra reveals what happened when Virat Kohli invited him to play FIFA game
Here is why Sunil Gavaskar wants Yuvraj Singh or Suresh Raina in Indian limited-overs team
ATP Challenger Tour: Bengaluru Open 2017 from November 20
MS Dhoni shows he doesn't care about critics by playing 'soccer volleyball' with New Zealand stars [VIDEO]
This Indian legend blasts Ajit Agarkar, former players for questioning MS Dhoni's T20I future
Moya, who joined Nadal's coaching team in 2016, gave a positive update on his ward's knee injury ahead of the year-ending tournament, starting November 12 in London.
Nov 9, 2017
Carlos Moya warns Rafael Nadal's rivals ahead of ATP World Tour Finals; here's why
The owners of all the eight franchises and the IPL Governing Council will meet on November 21 to discuss about player retention besides other important topics.
Nov 9, 2017
IPL 2018: Six teams in favour of player retention, three franchises want to retain five
