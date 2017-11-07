Sports News
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in semi-finals of Badminton National Championships
Hardik Pandya has batted above MS Dhoni in India's last four matches against New Zealand.
Nov 7, 2017
Is Virat Kohli listening? This Indian legend not happy with MS Dhoni's batting position in T20Is
Virender Sehwag also said the team management should back Dhoni and give him the freedom to play his natural game from the first ball.
Nov 7, 2017
MS Dhoni's T20I future: Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar give their views
Virat Kohli will be tempted to play an extra batsman instead of Mohammed Siraj in Thiruvananthapuram for the third T20I. There is a threat of rain playing spoilsport too.
Nov 7, 2017
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I team news, playing XIs and pitch conditions
India-New Zealand 3rd T20I: It's Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ish Sodhi in 3rd round chess battle, first!
MS Dhoni will be eager to shut down his critics with a wonderful knock against New Zealand in the third T20I.
Nov 6, 2017
3rd T20I: MS Dhoni on the decline? Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an epic 'legend' reply
Calling all music composers! Kerala Blasters have something special in store
Bengaluru schoolboy Ruhaan Alva primed for World Karting Finals
Is it time for BCCI selectors to talk to MS Dhoni on his T20I future?
Beating India in Champions Trophy 2017 final is 'best day of my life', says THIS Pakistan star
Video: Watch female fan PUNCHED hard by male cop in college football game
India-New Zealand 3rd T20I: Sreesanth is disappointed with BCCI again; here is why
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017: Mashrafe Mortaza stumps all with jersey number trick
ATP World Tour Finals 2017: Final list of players who have qualified for London tournament
