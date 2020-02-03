For those people who are not Bollywood fans but are more interested in cricket, Disha Patani is the girl who played Mahendra Singh Dhoni's first love interest in the former Indian captain's biopic. Now, the Bollywood actress has revealed that there is one cricketer she is greatly impressed by. But it's not MSD!

Yes, the cricketer that has impressed the Malang actress is none other than the Indian pace bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah. During a press interaction for promoting her upcoming movie, Patani was asked which cricketer has impressed her the most. Rather than giving an expected answer like Dhoni or Virat Kohli, she showed her awareness about the game.

"If I had to pick a matchwinning player, it would be Jasprit Bumrah. He is one of the finest players we have," the leading lady of Malang stated. This answer shows that the Bollywood beauty has good knowledge about the game. While the Indian batsmen are known for their high-quality, it is Bumrah's brilliant bowling that has taken Indian cricket to great heights.

Known for his incredible accuracy and ability to bowl perfect yorkers in death overs, Bumrah is regarded by many as the finest limited-overs seamer in the world today. But the right-arm pacer from Gujarat hasn't restricted himself to succeeding in coloured clothing alone. He has also emerged as India's gun bowler in Test cricket.

It was his great bowling that proved to be India's trump card in their series win in Australia last year and also played a key role in the sole victories that Virat's team achieved in England and South Africa during their respective tours of those countries in 2018. There is no doubt that he has been India's most dependable bowler in the last three years, across formats.

While Bumrah has been blazing new trails of success in cricket, Disha has also been going upwards in terms of her profile in Bollywood. After MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has starred in several other movies, most notably Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and Baaghi 2 featuring her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Her upcoming movie Malang stars, apart from her, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film would be released on February 7. The actress also appeared on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with the star cast of the movie and its director Mohit Suri. This film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar among others.