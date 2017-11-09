Sports News
Badminton Nationals 2017 Nagpur: Saina Nehwal records fascinating win over PV Sindhu
England Midfielder Eric Dier has warned that the match against Germnay may not be much of a freindly, as the two sides face each other on 10 November. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used for the first time in an official game in the UK.
Nov 8, 2017
Eric Dier warns it is never a friendly when it comes to England v Germany
Jinder Mahal no more a champion: Will the WWE India Tour get affected?
UFC fighter Felice Herrig breaks the internet with her nude photos
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are favourites to top their respective groups in the ATP World Tour Finals.
Nov 8, 2017
ATP World Tour Finals Draw: Here is how two groups comprising Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal look like
Sylhet Sixers vs Khulna Titans BPL 2017 live streaming: Watch Bangladesh Premier League live on TV, Online
The world had written me off, says Mary Kom after becoming five-time Asian Boxing Champion
82nd National Badminton Championship finals live streaming: Watch Saina vs Sindhu, Srikanth vs Prannoy live on TV, Online
Here is how much Virat Kohli makes from one promotional Instagram post
3rd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah's 'upper storey' is bright, says coach Ravi Shastri
Sampras has been surprised to see Federer play the way he has done at his age of 36.
Nov 8, 2017
Here is why Roger Federer has been brilliant in 2017, explains Pete Sampras
MS Dhoni seems to have the full backing of Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and the team management, which are encouraging signs for the former captain.
Nov 8, 2017
Here is Virat Kohli's message to all the critics who are questioning MS Dhoni's T20I future
BIG CALL: Do not pick MS Dhoni, try somebody else for Sri Lanka T20 series, says former cricketer
INTERVIEW: Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh wants Akshay Kumar to play role in his biopic
