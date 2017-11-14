Sports News
ISL 2017: Foreign coaches relishing playing with at least 6 Indian players in a match
India cricket team to fly business class: Sakshi Malik says economy class leaves her sleep-deprived
Paige confirms she is SINGLE, set for WWE return on this date and venue
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 in India: Broadcast ratings beat English Premier League, La Liga
Alana Martina is born...but is Cristiano guilty of CHEATING on Georgina?
Play
Though Hardik Pandya received some negative comments, many people also applauded him for his ravishing pictures he posted.
Nov 13, 2017
'Male version of Lady Gaga': Hardik Pandya's new look receives some flak on Twitter
Play
Tennis fans are hoping for a dream final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the year-ending ATP World Tour Finals 2017.
Nov 13, 2017
Revealed: Here is why Roger Federer thinks he can win ATP World Tour Finals
ISL 2017: FC Goa thrash Chennai City FC in last pre-season friendly
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 squads: Here is a look at all six teams after players' draft
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez all smiles after Alana Martina is born (Photo)
India vs Sri Lanka Tests: Can Virat Kohli break Sourav Ganguly's record?
Here is Sourav Ganguly's advice for MS Dhoni to prolong T20I career
Kapil Dev brings in Sachin Tendulkar's name while backing MS Dhoni, here is why
Play
Roger Federer has never lost to Jack Sock, and it would take some magical effort to beat world number 2 on Sunday.
Nov 12, 2017
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live tennis streaming: Watch ATP World Tour Finals 2017 live on TV, Online
