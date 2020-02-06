One of the brightest young sporting talents in Karnataka, Sejal Gulia, who has been excelling in the sport of fencing, earned another feather in her cap by winning gold in the Karnataka Mini Olympic Games that are taking place in Bengaluru currently.

Gulia bagged gold in the Epee version of the event for girls. She defeated the other finalist Tanya Karthikeyan in the gold medal match by a comfortable margin of 15-9. Sejal's performance in the semifinal was extremely dominant as she won by a massive margin of 15-1 against Yukthaa Siri L.

Tanya, on the other hand, had a narrow victory against the other semifinalist Pavani P by 15-14. The ease with which Sejal romped home to victory is testament to her great talent and potential. This win is only the latest in a series of impressive accomplishments that she has gathered in recent times.

Hailing from Jhajjar in the sports-loving state of Haryana, the young girl is the daughter of two Army officers. Her father, Colonel Yash Raj Gulia, and mother, Captain (retd) Ambika Gulia had lived in several cities as part of their service. But then, when they arrived in Bengaluru, they realised that this city offers much better facilities for their daughter's training than others.

So, when Colonel Gulia got transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, Captain Gulia decided to stay back in Bengaluru in order to allow their daughter to continue her training and hone her skills. And the young lady not only vindicated her parents decision but also made her adopted home state proud.

She first won two gold medals for Karnataka in the 4th Children Cup and 10th Mini National Fencing Championship in Epee (under-12) category for girls. Then, Sejal shone on the international stage by winning a gold medal in the Thailand Open International fencing event. And now, she this latest triumph to boast of.

If she continues her progress and receives the adequate support in training and coaching, we may see another great sporting star of Haryanvi descent, trained in Karnataka, making India proud. So, far Sejal Gulia has been fulfilling the promise that her agility and powers of concentration suggest, hopefully this will continue in the future also.