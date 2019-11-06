Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved personalities around the world. He has won hearts of millions with The Kapil Sharma Show, which is one of the most viewed TV shows. Recently, the ace comedian flew off to Arunachal Pradesh along with his co-star Sumona Chakravarti to attend the colourful Tawang Festival. Kapil since then shared several pictures from his trip on social media. He met the Indian Army soldiers posted at the Bumla Pass in the Indo – China border and clicked a few pictures with them.

On his visit to the Tawang monastery, he met some of the Buddhist monks. In the pictures, Kapil is seen wearing a broad smile while clicking selfies with the monks. The scenic beauty of the state mesmerised the celebrity. Posing in front of snow-capped mountains, Kapil captioned the image as "#ArunachalPradesh where the sun rises the first in our country. #GoodMorning #beautifularunachal #nature #peace #mountains #lakes #IncredibleIndia have a nice day." The beautiful pictures have left fans mesmerised."

Meanwhile, Kapil is gearing up to embrace fatherhood. As the much-excited couple is expecting their baby in mid-December, rumour has it that Kapil is planning to wrap up his shoot schedule well in advance so as to spend a good amount of time with his wife and his child post-delivery. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has been taking good care of his wife and is spending a lot of time with her.

Talking about pregnancy, the 38-year-old had stated, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."