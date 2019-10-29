For Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath, this Diwali was all about love and happiness as the duo celebrated their first Diwali post marriage. Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child in December and are eagerly awaiting the birth of their child. Kapil shared glimpses of his Diwali celebration with family on Instagram. Sharing a video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, "Wish u n ur family a very happy n safe Diwali ❤️ #diwali #festival #friends #light #celebrations #love"

Talking about Ginni's pregnancy, the 38-year-old had told Mid-day, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health." When asked about preparations for welcoming the new member, Kapil had shared with the portal, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member."

Earlier, Kapil had revealed that since they don't know the gender of their baby they are buying other things for the baby like a pram, stroller etc. To be able to give his full attention and care to wife Ginni and the baby, Kapil is shooting the episodes in advance which can be telecast later. Not just this, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor had also planned a babymoon for which the couple went to Canada. Several pictures and videos from their vacation were out on social media.

Sumona Chakravarti also shared a family picture wishing everyone a happy Diwali and happy Kali puja. Sumona looked gorgeous in a yellow saree paired up with a bun and heavy jewellery. She shared the photo and wrote, "Awkward smiling family photo always.... Happy Diwali / Shubho Kali Pujo from us to you (sic)"

Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the character of Chandu chaiwala on the show also shared a happy picture with his family. Chandu shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Shubh Diwali to all my friends . From – Chandan n family #festival #happydiwali #happiness #positivity #family #celebrations #lights love (sic)"