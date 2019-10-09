Kapil Sharma is in a happy space both professionally and personally. His show The Kapil Sharma Show continues to receive tremendous response from viewers across the globe and top the TRP charts every week. In fact, it is one among the top five most-watched shows. Besides this, his wife Ginni Chatrath is also expecting their first child.

The ace comedian is gearing up to embrace fatherhood. The much-excited couple is expecting their baby in mid-December. And now, rumour has it that Kapil is planning to wrap up his shoot schedule well in advance so as to spend good amount of time with his wife and his child post-delivery.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, in the upcoming days, Kapil is expected to shoot back-to-back with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu amongst others.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has been taking good care of his pregnant wife and is spending a lot of time with her. Recently, the couple went for a babymoon to Canada. Several pictures and videos from their vacation were out on social media.

Talking about pregnancy, the 38-year-old had stated, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

When asked on preparations for welcoming the new member, he had shared with the portal, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member."